Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issues 'stay-at-home' executive order

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has issued a stay-at-home executive order for the state as the battle to stop the spread of the coronavirus continues.

The executive order takes effect immediately and will remain in place until June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order, according to Gov. Northam.

What the stay-at-home order means for Maryland, Virginia residents

The Commonwealth currently has more than 1,020 cases, with 25 deaths realted to the coronavirus.

According to the health department, as of March 27, seven of the state's patients are under the age of 9, while 12 patients are between the ages of 10 and 19.

Virginia residents may leave their home to seek medical attention, work, care for family or household members, obtain groceries and prescriptions, and engage in outdoor activity.

All outings must follow "strict social distancing requirements," Northam said.

Any gaterings with more than 10 people are also prohibitted.

“We are in a public health crisis, and we need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly,” said Governor Northam. “Our message to Virginians is clear: stay home. We know this virus spreads primarily through human-to-human contact, and that’s why it’s so important that people follow this order and practice social distancing. I’m deeply grateful to everyone for their cooperation during this unprecedented and difficult time.”

