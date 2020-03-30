DC issues stay-at-home order amid coronavirus threat

In the wake of similar orders in neighboring Maryland and Virginia, Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a stay-at-home order for District residents on Monday afternoon as the region grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

According to a statement from the mayor’s office, the order reinforces her direction to residents to stay at home except to perform essential activities.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in the District, Maryland and Virginia

The order will remain in place through April 24.

Anyone who convicted of violating the order could be fined up to $5,000, spend 90 days in prison, or both.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Advertisement

The Mayor’s Order specifies that residents may only leave their residences to:

Engage in essential activities, including obtaining medical care that cannot be provided through telehealth and obtaining food and essential household goods;

Perform or access essential governmental functions;

Work at essential businesses;

Engage in essential travel; or

Engage in allowable recreational activities, as defined by the Mayor’ s Order.

As of Sunday evening, there were 401 confirmed coronavirus cases, and nine people had died as a result of the virus.

The Mayor has already ordered all "non-essential businesses" - including bars and restaurants - to close while the District maintains social distancing guidelines.

D.C. schools are closed through April 24.

READ MORE: 177 DC firefighters, 161 DC cops quarantined after coronavirus confirmation among colleagues