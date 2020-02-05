Royal Caribbean imposes ban following coronavirus scare
At least two dozen people were quarantined aboard a Royal Caribbean Cruise ship that docked in Bayonne Friday morning while they waited to be tested for coronavirus.
2 planes carrying American coronavirus evacuees held in California, Canada over ‘persons of interest’: sources
The passengers are showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath and a cough, two U.S. officials told FOX News.
China probes coronavirus alarm doctor death, cruise ships shunned
China's top Communist Party investigators are looking into “relevant issues raised by the public” about a doctor who was threatened by police after publicizing his concerns about the new virus and has now died from it.
Doctor who sounded alarm on coronavirus dies, hospital says
Li Wenliang, a doctor in China who was allegedly detained for warning others about the coronavirus before he himself was sickened by the illness, has died, according to the hospital treating him.
Ten more sick with virus on one of two isolated cruise ships
10 passengers are now believed to be infected with the coronavirus as Japanese authorities work to screen all people on board. The new cases bring the total number of confirmed infections to 33 in Japan.
American evacuees from China under quarantine at Travis Air Force Base
All the people on board will be quarantined for 14 days. It's the first federally ordered quarantine in 50 years.
Newborn, just 30 hours old, diagnosed with coronavirus in China
At just 30 hours hold, a newborn was been diagnosed with novel coronavirus in China and became the youngest patient fighting the disease.
Wisconsin confirms first case of new coronavirus
A Wisconsin resident has been sickened with a new virus that originated in China and spread across the world, the first case in Wisconsin and the 12th in the country, health officials said Wednesday.
Airline passenger arrested over false coronavirus claim says he did it for 'publicity'
An airline passenger who falsely claimed he had the coronavirus aboard a WestJet flight — and got arrested for it — now feels his prank was “probably not the best thing to do.”