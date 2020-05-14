Montgomery County to remain on stay at home order until COVID-19 conditions improve

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich says the county will remain on a stay at home order until COVID-19 conditions improve.

At a press conference on Thursday, Elrich said the county does not yet have the metrics to enter phase one of the reopening process.

Elrich said Montgomery County has the second highest number of cases in the state. He said Montgomery County and Prince George’s County combined have more than half of the coronavirus cases in Maryland.

Currently there are over 7,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County and nearly 400 deaths.

Earlier on Thursday, Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks extended her county's stay at home order through June 1.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced on Wednesday that the state as a whole will begin the reopening process on Friday – but individual jurisdictions, such as the suburban counties surrounding D.C., will be granted flexibility for emerging from under the restrictions put in place to stall the spread of the virus.

