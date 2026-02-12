18-year-old killed, two teens injured after car crashes into pond in Wicomico County

article

The Brief An 18-year-old Rockville man died after a crash in Wicomico County. Police say the vehicle struck a guardrail and ended up in a pond. Two other 18-year-olds were injured and transported for treatment.



An 18-year-old man was killed and two others were injured after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Wicomico County.

What we know:

Maryland State Police say the crash happened around 8:41 p.m. Wednesday at S. Division Street and Coulbourn Mill.

The 18-year-old killed in the incident has been identified as Matthew Garcia, 18, of Rockville, Maryland. Police believe Garcia was the driver of the Honda Civic involved in the crash. He was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to a trauma center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The two passengers in the vehicle were also 18-years-old, according to police. One of the teens was flown to a shock trauma center for treatment of his injuries. The other was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 18-year-old killed after car crashes into pond in Wicomico County. (Photos: Salisbury Fire Department)

How the crash happened

According to a preliminary investigation, the Honda was traveling on S. Division Street when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign and entered the intersection.

Police say the driver attempted to steer through the turn and continued westbound before striking the top of a guardrail and coming to rest in Coulbourn Mill Pond.

Investigators believe speeding may have been a factor in the crash.

Road closures

Lanes in the area were closed for more than four hours while crews investigated the crash.

Officers from the Fruitland Police Department responded to the scene, and troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack assisted.

At the request of Fruitland Police, the Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation.