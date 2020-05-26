DC records zero COVID-19 deaths in a day for the first time in over 7 weeks

Despite suffering a setback over the weekend when the District saw a spike in COVID-19 cases, the nation’s capital has cause to be optimistic.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Tuesday that for the first time in seven weeks, health officials recorded zero deaths attributed to the virus on Monday.

The mayor also announced on Tuesday that despite the weekend setback, the District could still enter phase one of the reopening process within the week.

After seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases the District suffered a setback in reaching the 14-day target, but officials still hope to announce tomorrow that it can enter phase one on Friday.

Bowser said officials are asking local “non-essential” businesses to prepare for the potential reopening by acquiring the appropriate equipment – like hand sanitizer, face coverings and cleaning supplies.

The mayor also said that the District’s contact tracing program is continuing to expand – with 50 new contact tracers onboarding.

D.C. is also adding one new testing site downtown on 5th Street, Northwest between F and G streets.

In addition, D.C. is replacing a United Medical Center test site with a drive-through/walk-through location at 2241 Martin Luther King Avenue.

