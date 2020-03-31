List: Essential services in the District, Maryland and Virginia

The District, Maryland and Virginia have all issued stay-at-home orders while the region – and the world – continue taking new measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam applauded the residents who were adhering to social distance guidelines, and refraining from gathering in large groups.

They noted, however, that many were ignoring the new guidelines, and stricter measures were required.

With little variation, the two states and the District established criteria leaving for essential businesses and services, while banning “non-essential businesses” like restaurants or bars – except for delivery service.

In D.C., essential services include:

Hospitals and healthcare facilities – including hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, other health care facilities, health care suppliers, home health care and assisted living services, mental health providers, medical marijuana dispensaries, calibrators and operators of medical equipment

Publics works, including roads, sidewalks, street lighting, traffic control devices, railways, and government facilities; utilities, such as electricity, gas, telecommunications, water and wastewater, and drainage infrastructure, and solid waste collection

Food handling services – like grocery stores and supermarkets – along with restaurants that providing food only in a carryout or delivery service; food services for seniors and schools that provide food on a pickup or takeout basis

Social services that provide “the necessities of life” for the economically disadvantaged

Communications and technology, such as newspapers, television, and radio services

Energy and automotive businesses like electrical services gas stations, or vehicle repair shops

Financial services including banks and credit unions

Educational institutions that have implemented distance learning; and services that help schools implement distance learning

Transportation services like food delivery services, taxis, ride-sharing companies; mail and shipping services; bicycle sales and repair shops

Construction services including plumbers; pipefitters; steamfitters; electricians; boilermakers; exterminators; roofers; carpenters; bricklayers; welders; elevator mechanics; businesses that sell supplies and materials for maintenance of commercial and residential buildings and homes, including ‘big box’ supply stores, plumbing distributors, electrical distributors, and HVAC distributors

Housing and living facilities including group housing and shelters; university housing; hotels, except as to conference facilities, ballrooms, and dining-in facilities of their restaurants, which are non-essential; and animal shelters

Professional Services, including legal, insurance, notary public, tax preparation and accounting services, but only when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities

Essential government functions like first responders, including police, firefighting, and emergency medical services, emergency management, 911/311 call center; law enforcement functions; services needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies and provide for the health, safety, and welfare of the public performed by the District of Columbia or federal government or their contractors, the District of Columbia Courts, and inter-governmental commissions and entities performing such functions, including judicial and elections functions

Read DC’s complete order here

In Maryland, essential services include:

The chemical sector

Pharmaceutical manufacturers

Chemical manufacturers

Distributors of chemicals and pharmaceuticals

The commercial sector

Lodging

Building and property maintenance companies, including plumbers,electricians, HVAC service companies, roofers, environmental services companies, exterminators, arborists, and landscapers

Janitorial firms

Companies that sell supplies and materials for maintenance of commercial and residential buildings, including “big box” home improvement supply stores, plumbing distributors, electrical distributors, and HVAC distributors

Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry services

Commercial and residential construction companies

Self-storage facilities

Meanwhile, casinos, racetracks, simulcast betting facilities, enclosed malls, “certain recreational establishments, and “certain recreational establishments and certain retail businesses” are required to close.

The communications sector

Broadcasting companies and stations

Cable television companies

Telephone (cellular and landline) companies

Internet service providers

The critical manufacturing sector

Steel, iron, and aluminum products

Engines, motors, turbines, generators, and power transmission equipment

Earth-moving, mining, agricultural, and construction equipment

Parts for water, electric, and telecommunications utility infrastructure

Land, air, and water vehicles, and related parts

Medical equipmentn

Personal protective equipment

Cleaning and sanitation equipment ad supplies

The Defense Industrial Base Sector

Companies that research, develop, manufacture, or integrate weapons, defense, or intelligence systems or assets

Private contractors that support defense and intelligence agencies

The Emergency Services Sector

Law enforcement

Emergency medical services

Emergency management

Fire and rescue services

Private ambulance companies

The Energy Sector

Companies engaged in electricity production (excluding hydroelectric and nuclear, which are included in other sectors)

Companies engaged in the production, refining, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of oil, gas, and propane products, including gas stations and truck stops

Companies that provide utility maintenance services

The Financial Services Sector

Banks and credit unions

Non-bank lenders

Payroll processing companies

Payment processing companies

Armored car companies

Insurance companies

Securities and investment companies

Accounting and bookkeeping firms

The Food and Agriculture Sector

Grocery stores

Farmer’s markets

Convenience stores

Alcoholic beverage stores and distributors, distilleries, and wineries

Institutional food service and supply companies

Farms

Food manufacturing and processing

Pet supply stores

Veterinary hospitals, clinics, and kennels

Companies that manufacture, maintain, and sell agricultural equipment

Companies that manufacture, or support the manufacturing of paper products.

The Government Facilities Sector

Lawyers and law firms

Court reporters

Bail bondsmen

The Healthcare and Public Health Sector

Hospitals

Healthcare systems and clinics

Offices of health care providers, including physicians, dentists, and pharmacists

Physical, occupation, and speech therapists

Behavioral health facilities and professionals, including psychologists, mental health counselors, and substance abuse counselors

Rehabilitation facilities

Diagnostic facilities, including radiology, imaging, and laboratory facilities

Health plans, payors, and billing companies

Funeral homes and crematoriums

Senior living facilities, including independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing

Manufacturers and distributors of medical equipment and supplies

Medical cannabis growers, processors, and dispensaries

Home health care companies

Pharmacies

The Information Technology Sector

Companies that design, develop, distribute, host, sell, and support information technology software and hardware

Companies that provide network routing, access, and configuration services

The Transportation Systems Sector includes

Airlines and operators of commercial aircraft (manned and unmanned)

Airports, air strips, heliports, and seaplane bases

Railroads

Motor carriers

Carriers of marine freight, including ocean carriers and inland carriers

Marine, rail, truck, and intermodal terminals, and operators

Stevedores, longshoremen, baggage handlers, and others who handle cargo at transportation hubs

Courier, package delivery, mail service, and mail management companies

Warehousing and distribution companies

Pipeline owners, operators and maintenance companies

Lessors of transportation assets, including railcars and truck trailers

Companies that supply parts, or provide maintenance and repair services for transportation assets and infrastructure, including aircraft, marine vessels, locomotives, rail cars, trucks, buses, cars, heavy equipment, roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, air strips, marine terminals, railroads

You can read Maryland’s complete order here, and here.

In Virginia, essential services include

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retailers that sell food and beverage products or pharmacy products, including dollar stores, and department stores with grocery or pharmacy operations

Medical, laboratory, and vision supply retailers

Electronic retailers that sell or service cell phones, computers, tablets, and other communications technology

Automotive parts, accessories, and tire retailers as well as automotive repair facilities

Home improvement, hardware, building material, and building supply retailers

Lawn and garden equipment retailers

Beer, wine, and liquor stores

Retail functions of gas stations and convenience stores

Retail located within healthcare facilities

Banks and other financial institutions with retail functions

Pet stores and feed stores

Printing and office supply stores

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Virginia’s complete order can be found here

