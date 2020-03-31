List: Essential services in the District, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON - The District, Maryland and Virginia have all issued stay-at-home orders while the region – and the world – continue taking new measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam applauded the residents who were adhering to social distance guidelines, and refraining from gathering in large groups.
They noted, however, that many were ignoring the new guidelines, and stricter measures were required.
With little variation, the two states and the District established criteria leaving for essential businesses and services, while banning “non-essential businesses” like restaurants or bars – except for delivery service.
In D.C., essential services include:
- Hospitals and healthcare facilities – including hospitals, clinics, dentists, pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, other health care facilities, health care suppliers, home health care and assisted living services, mental health providers, medical marijuana dispensaries, calibrators and operators of medical equipment
- Publics works, including roads, sidewalks, street lighting, traffic control devices, railways, and government facilities; utilities, such as electricity, gas, telecommunications, water and wastewater, and drainage infrastructure, and solid waste collection
- Food handling services – like grocery stores and supermarkets – along with restaurants that providing food only in a carryout or delivery service; food services for seniors and schools that provide food on a pickup or takeout basis
- Social services that provide “the necessities of life” for the economically disadvantaged
- Communications and technology, such as newspapers, television, and radio services
- Energy and automotive businesses like electrical services gas stations, or vehicle repair shops
- Financial services including banks and credit unions
- Educational institutions that have implemented distance learning; and services that help schools implement distance learning
- Transportation services like food delivery services, taxis, ride-sharing companies; mail and shipping services; bicycle sales and repair shops
- Construction services including plumbers; pipefitters; steamfitters; electricians; boilermakers; exterminators; roofers; carpenters; bricklayers; welders; elevator mechanics; businesses that sell supplies and materials for maintenance of commercial and residential buildings and homes, including ‘big box’ supply stores, plumbing distributors, electrical distributors, and HVAC distributors
- Housing and living facilities including group housing and shelters; university housing; hotels, except as to conference facilities, ballrooms, and dining-in facilities of their restaurants, which are non-essential; and animal shelters
- Professional Services, including legal, insurance, notary public, tax preparation and accounting services, but only when necessary to assist in compliance with legally mandated activities
- Essential government functions like first responders, including police, firefighting, and emergency medical services, emergency management, 911/311 call center; law enforcement functions; services needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies and provide for the health, safety, and welfare of the public performed by the District of Columbia or federal government or their contractors, the District of Columbia Courts, and inter-governmental commissions and entities performing such functions, including judicial and elections functions
In Maryland, essential services include:
The chemical sector
- Pharmaceutical manufacturers
- Chemical manufacturers
- Distributors of chemicals and pharmaceuticals
The commercial sector
- Lodging
- Building and property maintenance companies, including plumbers,electricians, HVAC service companies, roofers, environmental services companies, exterminators, arborists, and landscapers
- Janitorial firms
- Companies that sell supplies and materials for maintenance of commercial and residential buildings, including “big box” home improvement supply stores, plumbing distributors, electrical distributors, and HVAC distributors
- Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry services
- Commercial and residential construction companies
- Self-storage facilities
Meanwhile, casinos, racetracks, simulcast betting facilities, enclosed malls, “certain recreational establishments, and “certain recreational establishments and certain retail businesses” are required to close.
The communications sector
- Broadcasting companies and stations
- Cable television companies
- Telephone (cellular and landline) companies
- Internet service providers
The critical manufacturing sector
- Steel, iron, and aluminum products
- Engines, motors, turbines, generators, and power transmission equipment
- Earth-moving, mining, agricultural, and construction equipment
- Parts for water, electric, and telecommunications utility infrastructure
- Land, air, and water vehicles, and related parts
- Medical equipmentn
- Personal protective equipment
- Cleaning and sanitation equipment ad supplies
- The Defense Industrial Base Sector
- Companies that research, develop, manufacture, or integrate weapons, defense, or intelligence systems or assets
- Private contractors that support defense and intelligence agencies
The Emergency Services Sector
- Law enforcement
- Emergency medical services
- Emergency management
- Fire and rescue services
- Private ambulance companies
The Energy Sector
- Companies engaged in electricity production (excluding hydroelectric and nuclear, which are included in other sectors)
- Companies engaged in the production, refining, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of oil, gas, and propane products, including gas stations and truck stops
- Companies that provide utility maintenance services
- The Financial Services Sector
- Banks and credit unions
- Non-bank lenders
- Payroll processing companies
- Payment processing companies
- Armored car companies
- Insurance companies
- Securities and investment companies
- Accounting and bookkeeping firms
- The Food and Agriculture Sector
- Grocery stores
- Farmer’s markets
- Convenience stores
- Alcoholic beverage stores and distributors, distilleries, and wineries
- Institutional food service and supply companies
- Farms
- Food manufacturing and processing
- Pet supply stores
- Veterinary hospitals, clinics, and kennels
- Companies that manufacture, maintain, and sell agricultural equipment
- Companies that manufacture, or support the manufacturing of paper products.
The Government Facilities Sector
- Lawyers and law firms
- Court reporters
- Bail bondsmen
The Healthcare and Public Health Sector
- Hospitals
- Healthcare systems and clinics
- Offices of health care providers, including physicians, dentists, and pharmacists
- Physical, occupation, and speech therapists
- Behavioral health facilities and professionals, including psychologists, mental health counselors, and substance abuse counselors
- Rehabilitation facilities
- Diagnostic facilities, including radiology, imaging, and laboratory facilities
- Health plans, payors, and billing companies
- Funeral homes and crematoriums
- Senior living facilities, including independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing
- Manufacturers and distributors of medical equipment and supplies
- Medical cannabis growers, processors, and dispensaries
- Home health care companies
- Pharmacies
The Information Technology Sector
- Companies that design, develop, distribute, host, sell, and support information technology software and hardware
- Companies that provide network routing, access, and configuration services
The Transportation Systems Sector includes
- Airlines and operators of commercial aircraft (manned and unmanned)
- Airports, air strips, heliports, and seaplane bases
- Railroads
Motor carriers
- Carriers of marine freight, including ocean carriers and inland carriers
- Marine, rail, truck, and intermodal terminals, and operators
- Stevedores, longshoremen, baggage handlers, and others who handle cargo at transportation hubs
- Courier, package delivery, mail service, and mail management companies
Warehousing and distribution companies
- Pipeline owners, operators and maintenance companies
- Lessors of transportation assets, including railcars and truck trailers
- Companies that supply parts, or provide maintenance and repair services for transportation assets and infrastructure, including aircraft, marine vessels, locomotives, rail cars, trucks, buses, cars, heavy equipment, roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, air strips, marine terminals, railroads
You can read Maryland’s complete order here, and here.
In Virginia, essential services include
- Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retailers that sell food and beverage products or pharmacy products, including dollar stores, and department stores with grocery or pharmacy operations
- Medical, laboratory, and vision supply retailers
- Electronic retailers that sell or service cell phones, computers, tablets, and other communications technology
- Automotive parts, accessories, and tire retailers as well as automotive repair facilities
- Home improvement, hardware, building material, and building supply retailers
- Lawn and garden equipment retailers
- Beer, wine, and liquor stores
- Retail functions of gas stations and convenience stores
- Retail located within healthcare facilities
- Banks and other financial institutions with retail functions
- Pet stores and feed stores
- Printing and office supply stores
- Laundromats and dry cleaners