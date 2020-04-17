DC Mayor Bowser closes schools for remainder of academic year

Mayor Muriel Bowser closed all public schools in the District for the remainder of the academic year while the state deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor Bowser said that distance learning will continue through May 29, which is earlier than originally planned.

RELATED: DC Mayor extends stay at home order until May 15

There are now 2,476 confirmed cases in D.C. with 86 deaths reported.

"We continue to gather feedback from students and parents on distance learning in order to improve the experience," said D.C. Schools Chancellor Doctor Lewis Ferebee.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to Mayor Bowser, 67,746 people have applied for unemployment benefits with 29,602 people recieving payments.

More than 1,000 people file claims each day.

Advertisement

RELATED: DC, Maryland and Virginia coronavirus case total latest

APP USERS: Click here to watch FOX 5 for the latest