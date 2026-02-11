Fairfax casino could now be built anywhere after Tysons requirement removed

The Brief A proposed Fairfax County casino bill has been amended to remove the requirement that it be built near a Tysons Metro station, allowing it to be located anywhere in the county. The change broadens Senate Bill 756, which would authorize a casino with a hotel, restaurants, and retail space, marking the fourth consecutive year the issue has been considered. County leaders and the No Fairfax Casino Coalition remain strongly opposed, as the bill now heads to the full Virginia Senate before moving to the House.



There’s a major twist tonight in the proposal to bring a gaming casino to Fairfax County. State lawmakers have taken away a provision requiring the casino to be built specifically in Tysons, and now it’s set to head to the Senate floor.

Dig deeper:

The legislation no longer limits a proposed Fairfax County casino to be within a quarter mile of a Silver Line Metro station.

A location near the Spring Hill Metro station in Tysons was the one site being considered, originally. Now, the newly amended version of Senate Bill 756 would allow for a casino to be built just about anywhere in Fairfax County.

The casino would include restaurants, a hotel and retail stores.

This is the fourth year in a row the Virginia General Assembly has considered legislation that would greenlight a casino for Fairfax County.

What they're saying:

"There is opposition to opening a casino in Fairfax County from a majority of the County Board of Supervisors and members of the No Fairfax Casino Coalition," said Scott Surovell, who represents parts of Fairfax County in the Virginia Senate and is the casino bill’s sponsor.

"Although the substitute version of the bill is intended to broaden the narrow location parameters of the original bill, our coalition, local businesses, and residents remain firmly opposed to the prospect of any casino development anywhere in Fairfax County. Further, this legislation undermines Fairfax County’s land use authority, despite the Board of Supervisors having clearly and repeatedly expressed their opposition," said Lynne Mulston from the No Fairfax Casino Coalition.

Lynne Mulston says the No Fairfax Casino Coalition is chartering a bus to head to Richmond tomorrow to lobby against the bill.

"We are representing the people of Fairfax County. And our primary goal is to correct the record and challenge the misinformation that is being promoted by casino proponents. Fairfax County’s diverse and successful business community does not need this brand of economic development to remain a premier place to live and work," said Mulston.

What's next:

The legislation now goes before the full Senate for a series of votes. It would then go to the Virginia House, which killed last year’s version of the legislation.