Prince George’s County extends stay at home order through June 1

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has extended the county's stay at home order through June 1.

"We are very much still in the thick of this virus," Alsobrooks said at a press conference on Thursday. The county executive said Prince George's is averaging nine deaths per day from COVID-19. Over 10,000 in the county have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 400 have died from the virus.

Alsobrooks said the county has not seen the steady decline in cases needed to enter phase one of reopening along with the rest of Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan announced on Wednesday that the state as a whole will begin the reopening process on Friday – but individual jurisdictions, such as the suburban counties surrounding D.C., will be granted flexibility for emerging from under the restrictions put in place to stall the spread of the virus.

The coronavirus is now the leading cause of death in Prince George's County, Alsobrooks said at the press conference. She also said the county has the highest positivity rate in Maryland where one in three test positive compared to the state average of one in five.

Alsobrooks said they have increased the number of intensive care unit beds in county hospitals.

