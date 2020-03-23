Virginia closes non-essential businesses; schools for rest of academic year due to coronavirus

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered that all non-essential business close for the foreseeable future and that schools in the state remain closed for the rest of the year while the state deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Essential businesses will remain open.

As of noon, the governor noted, the state has 254 coronavirus cases - along with sixth deaths.

Northam anticipates that the number of cases will rise.

He specified that "non-essential businesses" include restaurants, gyms, and racetracks.

Restaurants will be restricted to carryout only, he said.

These restrictions are in place for the next 30 days.

Northam thanked those Virginians who were making sacrifices throughout the crisis - but cautioned that more sacrifices are ahead.

The governor said that approximately 40,000 people in the state have filed for unemployment - and he expects that number to go up.

"Our priority is to save lives we have a health crisis and economic crisis the sooner our health crisis is under control the sooner our economic crisis can recover," the governor said.

