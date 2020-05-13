DC stay at home order extended through June 8, says Mayor Bowser

Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended D.C.'s stay at home order through June 8.

Bowser made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday. The District saw an increase of 99 new positive COVID-19 cases and an additional 14 deaths from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Since the outbreak began, Washington, D.C. has reported 6,584 positive coronavirus cases and 350 deaths.

Bowser said that $2.3 million in additional funds were allocated this week for hiring more contact tracers. She said 17 new contact tracers were onboarded this week with at least 200 addition tracers and managers to come. She said the goal is for the city to be able to trace any new case within one day and their close contacts within two days.

"The purpose of tracking all of these measures of course is to ensure we're transitioning from community spread to more isolated clusters of the virus as we begin a fazed reopening," Bowser said as she announced the extension of the stay at home order. "Obviously, we're not there yet, and not quite ready to begin that phase new opening."

Bowser said she can – and will -- revise that date at any time if the data allows for it.

The Mayor also announced a new pilot phase that will grant waivers to locally owned stores in the city that sell educational items, such as books, for curb side and front door pick up.

Mayor Bowser made it clear that the decision to reopen will come from the advice of city health officials. The mayor noted the recent warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, that lifting stay-at-home orders too quickly could lead to serious consequences, both in deaths and economic hardship.

On Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam delayed northern Virginia's reopening amid the coronavirus outbreak until at least May 29, two weeks after the rest of the state is expected to reopen.