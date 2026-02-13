19-year-old Shepherd University student killed in off-campus shooting; suspect charged with murder

article

The Brief A Shepherd University student was shot and killed in an off-campus apartment early Friday morning. A 25-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder after being tracked on surveillance footage. University officials say there is no ongoing threat to campus.



A Shepherd University student was killed in an off-campus shooting early Friday morning, prompting a swift law enforcement response and a message of grief from university leadership.

What we know:

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in around 3:38 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2026, reporting a shooting at University Heights Apartments on Hensel Drive in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

The caller told dispatchers a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was inside the apartment and that the suspect had fled on foot.

When deputies and emergency personnel arrived, they located 19-year-old Evan Taylor inside the apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses provided a description of the suspect, which was broadcast to responding units.

Officer Adam Letts of the Shepherd University Police Department reviewed university surveillance footage and observed a male matching the description entering university property on foot shortly after the incident.

Authorities say the man was tracked on surveillance cameras to the H Lot parking area, where he was seen entering a vehicle.

Officer Letts and Officer Ricketts responded to the parking lot and detained the man. During the detention, deputies recovered a loaded Glock handgun from his person. He was identified as 25-year-old Travis Smith.

25-year-old Travis Smith (Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Following additional investigation, including crime scene processing, witness interviews and further review of surveillance footage, Smith was charged with the murder of Evan Taylor.

Authorities have confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the Shepherd University campus.

What they're saying:

In a message to the campus community, university leadership addressed the loss.

"I am heartbroken to share the news that an off-campus shooting on Friday, February 13 has claimed the life of one of our students. The entire Shepherd community grieves as we try to cope with this tragic event, and our hearts are with the victim's family, friends, and classmates."

The statement said local law enforcement, in coordination with the Shepherd University Police Department, quickly responded to the incident and reviewed university security camera footage in real time to track the suspect’s movements.

"Our Shepherd officers reviewed University security camera footage in real time to track the suspect’s movements and were able to locate and safely take the individual into custody."

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation, according to the university.

"Authorities have confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to campus, and the University will continue to support the investigation as needed. I am profoundly grateful to our skilled officers and the crisis response team at Shepherd for ensuring the safety of our campus."

University officials said additional counseling resources are available for students and employees through campus counseling services at 304-876-5161. Faculty and staff may also access counseling through the Employee Assistance Program at 888-293-6948.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about a possible motive in the shooting. Investigators have also not said whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office says the case remains an active investigation.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 304-728-3205.