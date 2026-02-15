House explosion in Kent County kills man as wife, children, grandchildren able to escape

article

The Brief A man was found dead in the rubble after his family home exploded in Kent County. His wife, children and grandchildren were all about to escape safely. The cause is still being investigated.



A family is mourning the loss of a husband, father and grandfather after their family home exploded in Kent County this weekend.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to reports of a house explosion on the 6900 block of Pentridge Court in Chestertown around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find the 5,000-square-foot home completely engulfed in flames.

After a night-long search, the homeowner was found dead under multiple layers of debris. He was identified as 68-year-old Charles William Heaps. A family pet also died in the fire.

Five other family members — Heaps' wife, children and grandchildren — were able to safely escape.

Dig deeper:

The surviving family members were in a different part of the home when it exploded and went up in flames.

Investigators believe that Heaps was operating a wood stove at the time.

The home is considered a total loss with $2 million worth of damage.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials believe the explosion and fire were triggered by an unspecified ignition source, including propane vapors and an electrical event.

What they're saying:

"This is a tragic incident that underscores how quickly conditions inside a home can change when flammable gases or vapors are present," said Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray. "We urge residents to ensure heating equipment is properly maintained and to remain alert to any unusual odors or conditions inside their homes."