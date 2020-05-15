Maryland’s Road to Recovery Phase 1: How each county is approaching Governor Hogan’s plan

Governor Larry Hogan has announced that Maryland will enter phase one of the “Road to Recovery” at the state level in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the governor has also given each jurisdiction leeway to proceed according to their own health officials’ recommendations.

Here’s a list of how each county in the state is proceeding:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Montgomery County announced on Thursday that it will delay reopening until it sees improved data regarding its COVID-19 case numbers.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY

Prince George's County - which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state - say it is delaying reopening through June 1.

ALLEGANY COUNTY

Allegany County has not released any information regarding its plans for phase one.

CARROLL COUNTY

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Thursday to join phase one of the reopening process laid out by Governor Hogan.

HARFORD COUNTY

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman announced on Thursday that the county will reopen in accordance with Governor Hogan’s plan for phase one of the reopening process.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY

St. Mary's County is entering phase one of the governor's Road to Recovery in accordance with the plan today at 5.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced on Thursday that the county would open largely along the lines of Governor Hogan’s plan, but with a few amended guidelines. For example, retail businesses are permitted to open, but for curbside pickup only. In addition, religious facilities will remain closed. Click here to read Pittman’s complete statement.

CECIL COUNTY

Cecil County announced on Thursday that it would reopen “in-tune with stage one” of Governor Hogan’s plan. County Executive Alan McCarthy says he will hold a news conference via Facebook live today at 1 p.m. to discuss how the county will proceed.

HOWARD COUNTY

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced on Thursday that they plan on reopening – but with a number of amendments to the governor’s plan for phase one. Barber shops and salons, for example, may reopen in accordance with the plan but by appointment only, and with only one customer at a time. In addition, a number of retail establishments permitted to reopen with restrictions in the governor’s plan may open but for curbside service only. Click here to the read the executive’s guidelines.

SOMERSET COUNTY

Somerset County has not publicly announced its plans for reopening.

CHARLES COUNTY

Charles County’s Board of Commissioners on Thursday voted to delay entering phase one of the reopening process until May 29. Neighboring Prince George’s County has been a hotspot for COVID-19 since the pandemic spread to Maryland.

KENT COUNTY

Kent County has not publicly stated its intentions for reopening, referring instead to the Governor’s plan on their website.

TALBOT COUNTY

Talbot County will reopen today in accordance with the Governor’s plan for phase one.

BALTIMORE COUNTY

In Baltimore County, retailers may open for curbside and delivery service. Personal services, including barbershops, nail salons, and hair salons, must remain closed. Religious institutions must also remain closed and prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 remains in place.

BALTIMORE CITY

In Baltimore City, Mayor Jack Young said he was extending the stay at home order “to allow more time for key benchmarks to be reached in the city’s response to the COVID-19 response.” The stay at home order requires residents to remain home unless performing required jobs or tasks.

DORCHESTER COUNTY

Dorchester County has not released any information regarding their reopening status.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Washington County says they are preparing for a safe reopening and “will move forward under the direction of the State of Maryland at the appropriate time.” The county’s website says that if a regionalized approach is considered, they will release a plan that is safe for their citizens.

CALVERT COUNTY

Calvert County will follow Governor Hogan’s reopening plans on Friday but has also extended their local state of emergency for an additional 30 days.

FREDERICK COUNTY

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner extended the county’s stay at home order and announced plans to phase in the opening of businesses and activities. Curbside pickup at retail establishments will be permitted beginning at 5 p.m. Friday and manufacturing businesses will be allowed to reopen. Some small retail businesses will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity. Animal adoption facilities, car washes, and pet grooming facilities will be allowed to reopen. Face coverings are required to be worn by customers and staff inside any business, physical distancing must be observed, handling of cash must be limited and no gathering can exceed 10 people.

WICOMICO COUNTY

Wicomico County has not released any information regarding their reopening status.

CAROLINE COUNTY

Caroline County has not released any information regarding their reopening status.

GARRETT COUNTY

Garrett County Commissioners have decided to move into phase one of Governor Hogan’s recovery plan at 5 p.m. on May 15.

QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY

Queen Anne's County has not released any information regarding their reopening status.

WORCESTER COUNTY

Worcester County says it will begin implementing “gradual reopening plans.” On Thursday, county commissioners rescinded their prior ban on short-term rental properties. Ocean City’s Boardwalk and beaches reopened last weekend. Masks are not required in Ocean City, however, social distancing guidelines will be in effect.

