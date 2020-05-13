Maryland lifting stay at home order Friday; what that means for the state

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced on Wednesday that the state as a whole will begin the reopening process on Friday – but individual jurisdictions, such as the suburban counties surrounding D.C., will be granted flexibility for emerging from under the restrictions put in place to stall the novel coronavirus.

"The fight against this deadly disease is far from over. But because of the incredible courage you have shown and the extraordinary sacrifices you have made, Maryland and our nation can now at least begin to slowly recover," the governor said.

The state is lifting the stay-at-home order effective Friday, May 15.

Many of the guidelines – such as maintaining physical distance, handwashing and sanitization, and wearing masks on public transportation will remain in effect.

Read the governor's revised order by clicking here

Among the new guidelines, retail outlets can open at 50 percent capacity.

In addition, manufacturing can resume as long as precautions are in place.

Barber shops and hair salons can also reopen, at 50 percent capacity, and by appointment only.

Places of worship may resume holding services – but they’re strongly encouraged to have those services outdoors. Indoor worship will be permitted, but at 50 percent capacity, and with appropriate social distancing.

The governor stressed, however, that those guidelines will be tailored to individual jurisdictions.

Maryland’s first case was identified in Montgomery County at the start of the outbreak, and it remains one of the state’s most troubled jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, Prince George’s County quickly overtook its neighbor to confirm the highest number of cases in the state. Last week, health officials in Prince George’s County said they were not seeing the flattening of the curve other regions of Maryland were seeing.

Over the weekend, officials in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties publicly announced their concerns about reopening.

In the remainder of the state, the stay-at-home order issued on March 30 will be lifted, and some businesses will be permitted to reopen as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Last week, a two-week decline in the increase of cases prompted the governor eased restrictions on state parks and beaches to allow for exercise, and also permitted physicians and healthcare facilities to resume elective procedures at their own discretion.

The governor has laid out four pillars that need to be in place to reopen the state: including expanded testing capacity, increased hospital surge capacity, ramping up the supply of PPE, and robust contact tracing.

Last week, the governor confirmed that those elements were in place, and that the state as a whole was seeing a decline in the number of new cases.

If the state can keep its numbers down, the governor says they will relax restrictions further.

COVID-19 by the numbers in the DMV

Hogan ordered all “non-essential businesses” closed on March 23.

The closures included restaurants – except for take-out and delivery, bars, hair salons and barbershops, casinos, racetracks, simulcast betting facilities, enclosed malls, “certain recreational establishments, and “certain recreational establishments and certain retail businesses."

Essential businesses – such as medical facilities, construction companies, or emergency services – were permitted to remain open.

