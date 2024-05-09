Boil water advisory in place for parts of Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - D.C. Water issued a boil water advisory for some neighborhoods in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday.
The advisory follows a break in a 20" water main in Upper Northwest D.C. on Wednesday.
Residents in these neighborhoods should not drink tap water without boiling it first:
- Upper Chevy Chase
- Fort Reno
- American University
- Spring Valley
- Friendship Heights
- Westover Place
- Wakefield
- North Cleveland Park
- Palisades
- Wesley Heights
- Foxhall Crescent
- Foxhall Village
- Hawthorne
- Barnaby Woods
- Chevy Chase
The advisory will remain in place until follow-up testing confirms the water is safe to drink, according to D.C. Water.