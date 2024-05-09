Boil water advisory in place for parts of Northwest DC

D.C. Water issued a boil water advisory for some neighborhoods in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday.

The advisory follows a break in a 20" water main in Upper Northwest D.C. on Wednesday.

Residents in these neighborhoods should not drink tap water without boiling it first:

Upper Chevy Chase

Fort Reno

American University

Spring Valley

Friendship Heights

Westover Place

Wakefield

North Cleveland Park

Palisades

Wesley Heights

Foxhall Crescent

Foxhall Village

Hawthorne

Barnaby Woods

Chevy Chase

The advisory will remain in place until follow-up testing confirms the water is safe to drink, according to D.C. Water.

More information from D.C. Water.