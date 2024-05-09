Expand / Collapse search

Boil water advisory in place for parts of Northwest DC

Published  May 9, 2024 7:31am EDT
Northwest
WASHINGTON - D.C. Water issued a boil water advisory for some neighborhoods in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. 

The advisory follows a break in a 20" water main in Upper Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. 

Residents in these neighborhoods should not drink tap water without boiling it first: 

  • Upper Chevy Chase
  • Fort Reno
  • American University
  • Spring Valley
  • Friendship Heights
  • Westover Place
  • Wakefield
  • North Cleveland Park
  • Palisades
  • Wesley Heights
  • Foxhall Crescent
  • Foxhall Village
  • Hawthorne
  • Barnaby Woods
  • Chevy Chase

The advisory will remain in place until follow-up testing confirms the water is safe to drink, according to D.C. Water. 

More information from D.C. Water. 