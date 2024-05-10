Tractor-trailer struck bridge in DC, wedged underneath: police

A tractor-trailer struck a bridge in D.C. and was wedged underneath it for an extended period of time, according to officials.

D.C. Fire and Rescue officials say there was only cosmetic damage sustained in this incident. No reported injuries.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Officials say the incident occurred in the area of Maine and Independence Avenue in Southwest.

The trailer backed out from under the bridge but remains on the scene pending a final removal plan, according to police.

This remains an ongoing investigation.