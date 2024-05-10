Mother's Day Celebrations and other things to do in DC, Maryland & Virginia

Mother's Day has arrived and there are plenty of ways to celebrate. Here's everything you need to know and other things to do in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Enjoy a family-friendly event this weekend at Ship Garten. There will be outdoor and indoor seating available along with a number of games and food options to choose from.

This weekly food truck block party will feature delicious food, great music, and an amazing community atmosphere. Grab a friend and enjoy an evening of tasty bites at Sandlot Georgetown in Northwest, D.C.

This Mother's Day celebrations will be weaving the craft of bracelet making with the healing energies of crystals. Attendees will enjoy a hands-on bracelet making workshop using ten types of calming crystals, engage in meaningful discussions about the influence of mothers, and relax during a fun intermission featuring music and line dancing.

Sample George Washington's whiskey and other distilled spirits made at Washington's Distillery. This unique tasting opportunity will feature Mount Vernon's one-of-a-kind distilled spirits.

This vintage market features over 30 of the best local vintage vendors from D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Each vendor has their own specialty ranging from 80-90s collectors, t-shirt-heads, reworked vintage pieces, and many more.

Head over to this afterhours style program to kick off NMAA’s annual IlluminAsia festival in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The event will include various meditative and wellness activities and performances.

Take a trip around the world, no passport needed! The European Union and its Embassies will open their doors to the public for a day of culture, food, music, and more. No registration, tickets, or passport required!