Northern lights forecast for DC, MD, VA: Will we see the aurora again Saturday?

The northern lights are visible to millions in the U.S. this weekend - including some near the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia regions.

Several individuals across the region said they witnessed purple and green skies early Saturday morning.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare Severe (G4) Geomagnetic Storm Watch beginning Friday and lasting all weekend. It was later upgraded to an Extreme (G5) Geomagnetic Storm as it reached Earth. The watch was the first of its kind issued in nearly 20 years.

The effects of the storm were expected to possibly disrupt power stations, electrical lines, state spacecraft operations and various areas of communication. It poses a risk for high-voltage transmission lines for power grids. So far, according to the Associated Press, there have been no immediate reports of disruptions to power and communications.

Could we see the aurora again Saturday?:

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Northern lights aurora borealis forecast for DC, MD & VA for tonight and tomorrow night; G4 Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch issued (NOAA)

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says as far as seeing the lights in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas, we are expecting clouds, rain and possibly a rumble of thunder early this evening.

After the clouds and rain clear out, we could have a chance of seeing something, but it would more than likely be early Sunday morning, but all depending on how much clearing we actually get. It seems more likely towards the Pennsylvania and Maryland border, according to NOAA's forecast for tonight and tomorrow.

The D.C., Maryland and Virginia Metro areas now have 73% - 67% cloud coverage forecast from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., more than 60% from 3 a.m. - 4 a.m., and an average of 56% to 57% from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. All of these periods also have the chance of some showers.

NOAA suggests if the skies are clear, use the camera on your cell phone, as the newer cameras are more sensitive and able to capture more than the naked eye.

Northern lights forecast:

According to NOAA, a large sunspot cluster has produced several moderate to strong solar flares since Wednesday. NOAA says the extreme geomagnetic storm continues and will remain in effect through at least Sunday.

There is currently a threat of additional strong flares and CMEs will remain until the large and magnetically complex sunspot cluster rotates out of view, according to NOAA.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says their forecast, in addition to the likelihood of rain and clouds in the area through the weekend, will lower the chances of seeing the northern lights in our region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.