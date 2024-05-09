Settlement reached in former DC deputy mayor's sexual harrassment case

A settlement agreement has been reached in relation to former D.C. Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio, who was found to have sexually harassed two women.

A spokesperson from the Office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser sent FOX 5 the following statement Thursday, on behalf of the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel:

"We can confirm that the MOLC, on behalf of the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, has settled the two administrative complaints against the former Deputy Mayor. The confidentiality provisions in the agreements preclude us from disclosing the terms of the settlements, except as required by law," the statement read.

Falcichhio held both roles of Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development and Chief of Staff within the Bowser administration since 2014 and left in March 2023. Initially, Mayor Bowser announced Falcicchio was in transition to the private sector, but did not offer further details on the transition or what prompted the move.

A report later released in June 2023 concluded Falcicchio sexually harassed a city employee, followed by another report in late July 2023 stating Falcichio engaged in physical sexual advances during five incidents in 2020 involving a second complainant.

Shortly after Bowser’s office confirmed the settlement Thursday, FOX 5 received the following statement from Debra Katz and Kayla Morin.

"We are precluded from discussing any settlement in the matter regarding John Falcicchio and our clients. We want to again praise the courage of our two clients who came forward to expose both Falcicchio's sexual harassment and the significant flaws in the D.C. government's sexual harassment policy that allowed his behavior to go unchecked for too long. Their efforts, and the good that they did, led to significant policy changes in the D.C. government that we that we hope will improve the working conditions for city employees in the months and years to come," the statement reads.

FOX 5 reached out to an attorney last known to represent Falcicchio. We have not received a comment as of this writing.