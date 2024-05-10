DC police clear pro-Palestinian demonstration on George Washington University campus; 1 arrest made

D.C. police broke apart a pro-Palestinian demonstration on the George Washington University campus overnight just one day after they clashed with protesters and made dozens of arrests as they cleared a tent encampment that had been in place for two weeks.

A group of about 100 protesters gathered in an area near F Street and 20th Street close to University Yard around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The crowd, which had already pitched some tents in the area, began marching toward university administration buildings before being blocked by law enforcement.

Around midnight, police gave verbal warnings to the crowd to disperse or face arrest. Following several warnings, officers advanced on the crowd. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says one arrest was made, but the majority of those demonstrating left on their own. No injuries were reported.

The latest incident came just one day after police used pepper spray and made dozens of arrests while breaking up a tent encampment that was in place for several weeks on the school’s campus.

On Wednesday, hundreds of D.C. police officers descended on the campus and cleared a large tent encampment that had been growing on the school’s campus. A total of 33 arrests were made and some protesters were pepper sprayed as police blocked them from the camp.

Smith said the decision to remove the protesters and clear the encampment was made Monday with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser after they reviewed intelligence gathered and determined that the protest was becoming less stable and more volatile.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said officers moved to disperse demonstrators because "there has been a gradual escalation in the volatility of the protest."

Tensions have ratcheted up in standoffs with protesters of the Israel-Hamas war on campuses across the U.S. in recent weeks.

Some colleges cracked down immediately. Others have tolerated the demonstrations. Some have begun to lose patience and call in police over concerns about disruptions to campus life and safety.

Since April 18, just over 2,600 people have been arrested on 50 campuses, figures based on AP reporting and statements from universities and law enforcement agencies after this latest anti-war movement was launched by a protest at Columbia University.

