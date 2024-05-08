Man shot, killed in Southeast DC in broad daylight: police

D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in broad daylight in Southeast.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of 25th Street, SE, just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7. When police arrived, they found a man inside of a home suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. He has been identified as 42-year-old Tremaine Nicholson.

Anyone with information should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip 50411.