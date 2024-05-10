3 suspects steal $24,000 worth of merchandise, mostly underwear from Victoria’s Secret: police

The Tysons Urban Team arrested a retail theft crew who stole merchandise, mostly underwear, from stores in multiple states.

The suspects have been identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Peralta Cabrera of New York, 44-year-old Amauri Roman Sanabia Balbuena of New Jersey, and 57-year-old Felix Perez of New Jersey.

Authorities were alerted to a retail theft crew in the 1900 block of Chain Bridge Road in Tysons on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. The crew was involved in larcenies that occurred in nearby jurisdictions earlier in the day. Detectives located the crew and took the three suspects into custody.

After a search of the suspect’s vehicle, authorities discovered over $24,000 worth of merchandise, mostly underwear from Victoria’s Secret. The merchandise was connected to recent thefts that occurred in Prince William County. Authorities believe the crew has been involved with other organized thefts in the region with the intent of selling the property out of state.

Cabrera has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, two counts of larceny with intent to sell, two counts of petit larceny, and possession of schedule IV drugs. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.



Balbuena has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, two counts of larceny with intent to sell, two counts of petit larceny, and possession of burglarious tools. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Perez has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, two counts of larceny with intent to sell, and two counts of petit larceny. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.