New surveillance footage released in deadly DC hit-and-run

Detectives have released a new surveillance video of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Northwest D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department hopes this new video will help them crack this case. They want to know who killed the man who was walking along Georgia Avenue Northwest, in the Park View neighborhood the night of April 27.

Featured article

Detectives say the driver was heading northbound on Georgia Avenue, drove over the man and kept going. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by officials around 11:15 at night.

The victim's identity has not been released. Police must first notify his relatives.

The department wants anyone with information regarding this fatal collision to reach out to them.

Check out the surveillance video below: