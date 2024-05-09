2 suspects point guns at victim, demand for property, and assault officer in Northwest DC

Two suspects have been arrested and charged with armed robbery in Northwest, D.C.

The suspects have been identified as 21-year-old Brian Richard of Fairland, Maryland and 23-year-old Kurtis Hubbard of Fort Washington, Maryland.

According to police, the victim was approached in the 2100 block of Kearny Street, Northeast on Tuesday, May 7 around 1:27 p.m. Police say the suspects physically assaulted and pointed a gun at the victim while demanding property.

A Fifth District officer heard the victim calling for help and immediately responded. The officer spotted the suspects and ordered them to stop. One of the suspects then assaulted the officer and fired a gun. Both suspects then fled the scene.

Richard was charged with armed robbery. Hubbard was charged with armed robbery, endangerment with a firearm, and carrying a pistol without a license.