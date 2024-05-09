DC mom says she was kicked out of Lyft after 4-year-old son with autism began making noises

A D.C. mom says she’s filed an official complaint after a rideshare driver allegedly kicked her and her 4-year-old son, who has autism, out of the car before they reached their destination.

Mom Shannel Woods spoke with FOX 5 Thursday, saying she had ordered a Lyft for her and her son so they could head over to Pennsylvania Ave. in Northwest D.C.

Woods tells FOX 5 that her son began "stimming" — a self-stimulatory behavior common in people with autism that often includes repetitive body movements or noises.

According to Woods, as her child continued to make noise, she explained to the driver that he has autism. But Woods says the driver got annoyed and criticized her parenting before eventually ending the drive early, leaving the mother and son at the Mobile gas station on Prout Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Southeast.

Woods tells FOX 5 that she reached out to Lyft but was disappointed to only receive a refund for the driver’s behavior. After submitting the complaint with Lyft, Woods said she then made the ADA complaint.

FOX 5 reached out to Lyft. A spokesperson says they did investigate the incident and that the driver did not feel she could complete the ride safely, so she decided to end it early.

Lyft provided a statement to FOX 5, saying, "Safety is fundamental to Lyft and we strive to create a community where everyone is treated with equal respect and mutual kindness. Upon learning of this incident, Lyft investigated the matter and refunded the rider for this ride."

