LIVE: Police clear Pro-Palestine encampment at George Washington University

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, police arrived at George Washington University to disperse dozens of pro-Palestine protesters who had been occupying the encampment site for nearly two weeks.

The demonstrators, who had been vocal in their demands for protecting pro-Palestinian speech on campus and disclosing university endowments related to Israel, were met by Metropolitan Police Department officers around 3 a.m.

The move comes after GWU officials issued statements warning of possible suspensions for students engaging in protest activities on University Yard.

"While the university is committed to protecting students' rights to free expression, the encampment had evolved into an unlawful activity, with participants in direct violation of multiple university policies and city regulations," read a statement from GWU.

Despite the university's efforts to offer an alternative protest site, the encampment persisted, drawing attention from across the DMV area and beyond.