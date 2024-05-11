Suspect wanted by U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested in Virginia

Police arrested and charged a man wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Arlington County.

The suspect has been identified as 59-year-old Marvin Davis. He was arrested and charged with burglary and grand larceny.

Around 7:42 a.m. on May 9, police were dispatched to the area of 18th Street N. and N. Highland Street for the report of an exposure. Upon arrival, an officer located an individual matching the description of the suspect and briefly detained him before subsequently releasing him from the scene.

Police later learned Davis was wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Officers canvassed the area for the suspect and located him in the area of the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard in possession of a suspected stolen bicycle and took him into custody.

According to police, it is believed Davis entered the victim’s property in the 1800 block of N. Hartford Street and stole a bicycle before fleeing the scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation.