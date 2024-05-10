1 hurt in chaos after Howard University nursing graduation ceremony reaches maximum capacity

One person was hurt in the chaos surrounding the Howard University nursing program’s graduation ceremony after it was cut short Thursday once it reached maximum capacity.

School officials said the honors and awards ceremony was for the 2024 graduates of the College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences. It was being held around 6:30 p.m. on campus at Cramton Auditorium.

The event drew a significantly large number of guests, officials said, which exceeded the building’s capacity.

"During the ceremony, a visitor who was not able to enter the facility, which had reached capacity, leaned on the front door, unintentionally applying pressure to a pane causing it to break," the statement continued. "This incident led to a disturbance among guests and a disruption of the program taking place inside. Guests in attendance were immediately dispersed following this incident."

"EMS personnel who were on location offered assistance to someone who sustained a minor laceration," officials said in the statement. "No further information is available and no other injuries were reported."

The school said all students were recognized during the ceremony by their discipline, and that students would receive their individual awards during the weekend ceremony.

They also say that prior to the start of the program, a brief dispute occurred between two visitors resulting in both being escorted from the facility.