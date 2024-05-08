Driver carjacked while delivering newspapers in Southeast DC, police say

Three newspaper delivery drivers were attacked and assaulted in Southeast D.C.

According to police, the three victims were driving in a car delivering newspapers to homes on 7th Street, SE, around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When one of the victims got out of the car to drop off a newspaper, the suspect approached the driver of the car and pointed a rifle at her and the other victim, demanding that they get out of the car.

All of the victims complied and the suspect snatched the victim’s phone out of her hands, which also had her credit cards and driver's license inside its case.

The suspect then got into the car and fled down the 700 block of Independence Ave., SE.

The other two victim’s iPhones were also inside of the stolen car.

Police are still investigating the incident. Call MPD at 202-727-9099 with information or text a tip to 50411.