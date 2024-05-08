Expand / Collapse search

Fencing goes up around GWU's University Yard

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  May 8, 2024 11:15pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

Fencing goes up around GWU encampment site

Less than 24 hours after the pro-Palestinian encampment was cleared from GWU, there are new barriers on campus. FOX 5's Shomari Stone has the story.

WASHINGTON - Less than 24 hours after the pro-Palestinian protest encampment was cleared from George Washington University, new barriers were put up on campus. 

D.C. police officers are also patrolling the University Yard area where, for the past 13 days, student protesters from schools around the D.C. region have gathered to let their voices be heard. 

Related

Protesters, cops clash in DC streets as George Washington University protest encampment cleared
article

Protesters, cops clash in DC streets as George Washington University protest encampment cleared

Police and protesters clashed in the streets of the nation's capital Wednesday morning after officers began clearing out the pro-Palestine protest encampment on the campus of George Washington University.

Now, fences at least 10 feet high, are blocking every entrance to the former tent city. FOX 5's Shomari Stone noticed that the barriers resemble the ones crews constructed around the U.S. Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection. 

Image 1 of 3

 

Over the weekend, GWU's President Ellen Granberg warned students that the encampment had "evolved into an unlawful activity with participants in direct violation of multiple university policies and city regulations."

Police clear GWU encampment; demonstrators, officers clash on DC streets

Police have cleared out the pro-Palestine protest encampment on the campus of George Washington University early Wednesday morning leading to clashes between demonstrators and officers on D.C. streets.

On Wednesday morning, around 3 a.m., D.C. police moved in with pepper spray to clear the pro-Palestinian encampment and arrested 33 demonstrators. 

FOX 5 has reached out to GWU regarding the fencing, but we have not heard back. 