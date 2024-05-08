Fencing goes up around GWU's University Yard

Less than 24 hours after the pro-Palestinian protest encampment was cleared from George Washington University, new barriers were put up on campus.

D.C. police officers are also patrolling the University Yard area where, for the past 13 days, student protesters from schools around the D.C. region have gathered to let their voices be heard.

Now, fences at least 10 feet high, are blocking every entrance to the former tent city. FOX 5's Shomari Stone noticed that the barriers resemble the ones crews constructed around the U.S. Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Over the weekend, GWU's President Ellen Granberg warned students that the encampment had "evolved into an unlawful activity with participants in direct violation of multiple university policies and city regulations."

On Wednesday morning, around 3 a.m., D.C. police moved in with pepper spray to clear the pro-Palestinian encampment and arrested 33 demonstrators.

FOX 5 has reached out to GWU regarding the fencing, but we have not heard back.