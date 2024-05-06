Deadly Suitland crash investigation after police preliminarily say survivor sustained gunshot wound

A deadly crash is under investigation in Prince George’s County after police preliminarily said one of the survivors may have sustained a gunshot wound.

The crash happened around 3:55 p.m. Sunday at Silver Hill Road and Silver Park Drive in Suitland.

Officers say five people were transported to nearby hospitals. One later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

On X, formerly Twitter, police said that a preliminary investigation showed one of those injured who survived the crash was discovered with a gunshot wound.

FOX 5’s David Kaplan reports that officials now say they need to do more investigating to determine if the injury was a gunshot wound or a puncture wound from the crash.

The northbound lanes of Silver Hill Road remained closed for about four hours after the crash.

The cause remains under investigation. The identity of the person who died has not been released.