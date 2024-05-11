Man found fatally shot in MGM National Harbor parking lot
PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police continue to investigate a fatal shooting near MGM National Harbor that left one man dead.
Police responded to the 100 block of MGM National Avenue around 4:50 a.m. Saturday morning for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, police located an adult male in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
No word on suspects involved in this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.