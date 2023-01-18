Maryland Gov. Wes Moore releases funds, reveals plans for future on first day in office
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Thursday he is releasing $69 million in funding that he approved for measures passed by lawmakers last year, including expanding abortion training, addressing climate change, creating a recreational marijuana industry, and beginning to develop a paid family and medical leave program.
Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore
R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center.
Wes Moore was sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor Wednesday during an inauguration ceremony at the State House in Annapolis.
Wes Moore became Maryland's first Black governor Wednesday and delivered his inaugural address outside the State House in Annapolis.
TIMELINE: Wes Moore's Road to Governor of Maryland
We present an interactive timeline of the historic events that led to Wes Moore's inauguration as Maryland's first Black governor.
Wes Moore will be sworn in as the 63rd Governor of Maryland on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will make history as the state's first Black governor.
Governor Wes Moore announces additional cabinet appointments
Maryland’s Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced additional Cabinet appointments on Tuesday, a day before he’s scheduled to be sworn in as governor.