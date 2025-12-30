Woman pistol-whipped, shots fired outside venue in Northwest DC: Police search for suspect

article

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting outside an establishment on 8th Street NW. Investigators say a woman was struck with a gun before shots were fired. No arrests have been made, and a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered.



Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of pistol-whipping a woman and firing a gun outside an establishment in Northwest Washington.

What we know:

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 12:52 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28, in the 400 block of 8th Street NW.

Police say the suspect and the victim initially interacted inside an establishment, where the encounter escalated into an argument. Security intervened and separated the two.

Later, as the victim was leaving the establishment, investigators say the suspect approached her and struck her with a pistol.

Police say the suspect then moved a short distance away and fired the weapon, causing property damage, before fleeing the scene.

Suspect information

MPD says the suspect was captured on surveillance cameras. Investigators released an image and are asking for the public’s help identifying the person.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about the victim’s condition or whether anyone else was injured. Authorities have also not said whether the suspect knew the victim prior to the incident.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the shooting is urged not to take action, but instead contact police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

MPD says a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.