Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spotted vacationing at George Clooney's Italian estate: report

The Brief Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was spotted vacationing in Italy. He was seen on George Clooney's yacht in Lake Como. It comes as the governor and Trump battle over the National Guard.



Maryland's top state government official has been vacationing abroad like a Hollywood star, according to reports.

What we know:

The Daily Mail shared photos of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore onboard George Clooney's yacht on Lake Como.

The photos show the Maryland governor in a bathing suit, soaking up the sun alongside his wife, Dawn.

It does not appear that Clooney was on the yacht at the time.

The Hollywood star has previously praised Moore as a top contender for the 2028 race for the White House.

What they're saying:

David Turner, the communications director and senior advisor to Gov. Wes Moore provided the following statement to FOX 5 DC:

"The Governor paid for a trip to celebrate his wife’s 50th birthday."

Dig deeper:

The vacation photos come as the Maryland governor battles President Donald Trump over sending the National Guard to Baltimore.

Last month, Trump slammed Moore for inviting him to visit the state's largest city.

"Governor Wes Moore of Maryland has asked, in a rather nasty and provocative tone, that I "walk the streets of Maryland" with him. I assume he is talking about out of control, crime ridden, Baltimore?" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.