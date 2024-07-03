Maryland's marijuana sales surpass $1.1 billion in first year of legal recreational use



Maryland's total medical and adult-use retail cannabis sales have surpassed $1.1 billion in the first 12 months following legalization, Governor Wes Moore announced Wednesday.

According to the Maryland Cannabis Administration, monthly retail sales exceeded $95 million in June, with the adult-use market accounting for over $67 million in sales.

Since the legalization for adult consumers on July 1, 2023, adult-use sales have totaled more than $700 million, while medical sales have nearly reached $400 million.

"Our new adult-use cannabis market isn't only generating extraordinary economic activity – it's also helping us build new pathways to work, wages, and wealth for all," said Gov. Moore in a statement. "Making Maryland more competitive means ensuring that everyone can reap the benefits of Maryland’s economic growth. This important milestone proves how our administration continually – and repeatedly – honors our deep commitment to that mission."

One year into cannabis legalization, the Maryland Cannabis Administration, the Office of Social Equity, and the cannabis industry in Maryland continue to grow and evolve.

Over the past year, Maryland has established a first-in-the-nation state cannabis reference laboratory dedicated to cannabis oversight and managed by a state cannabis regulatory agency.

Additionally, more than $40 million in fees were collected from licensed cannabis businesses to support the Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund, which provides funding directly to local jurisdictions to support community-based initiatives benefiting low-income communities and those disproportionately impacted by cannabis criminalization.

In partnership with the Maryland Department of Labor, a first-in-the-nation Cannabis Workforce Development Program was established to prioritize training individuals with a history of cannabis-related offenses.

The Maryland Department of Health also collaborated to launch a comprehensive public health and safety campaign, BeCannabisSmart, promoting safe and responsible cannabis use and educating the public on topics such as the dangers of drugged driving, smoke-free spaces, and safe storage of cannabis products.

A medical and adult-use data dashboard was also launched, providing public access to key programs and industry metrics.

"I am proud of the efforts of the Cannabis Administration staff who worked in collaboration with our governmental and industry partners to implement a safe and equitable market in Maryland, while simultaneously building a new regulatory agency," said Maryland Cannabis Administration Director Will Tilburg. "As exciting as the past year has been, we expect the year ahead to be even more so, as new social equity businesses bring their passion and innovation to the Maryland market."

"This milestone reflects the dedication and hard work of countless individuals who believe in the transformative power of equitable cannabis policies," said Office of Social Equity Executive Director Audrey Johnson. "Our focus on social equity has paved the way for a more inclusive industry, and we remain committed to ensuring that all Marylanders benefit from this growing market."

