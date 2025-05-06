Parents sue for $20M after infant son's remains found in funeral home instead of cremated

D.C. parents have filed a $20 million lawsuit after learning that their deceased son's body was found decaying in a funeral home instead of cremated.

What we know:

Chris Parham and Laquanda Brown were still mourning the loss of their son who passed away at just two months old when Chris got a call from a police officer.

The officer informed him that he was the victim of a crime. His son's tiny body was found decaying inside Heaven Bound Crematorium in White Plains, Maryland — still wearing the clothes from the funeral — despite the funeral home delivering a set of ashes.

To this day, Chris and Laquanda still do not have the remains of their son, C.P.

Heaven Bound Crematorium has been mired in accusations of misconduct since 2017 when the Maryland Death Services Oversight Board found evidence that it was not properly storing human remains. They were shut down in January after state investigators found human bodies in cardboard boxes stacked on top of one another with arms and legs hanging out of body bags, along with bodily fluids and blood leaking on the floor.

Governor Wes Moore opened an investigation into the state's oversight board after Heaven Bound was allowed to continue to operate despite numerous red flags. In February, FOX 5 told you about a widow who still had not received her husband's ashes from Heaven Bound after months of waiting.

Laquanda and Chris had no idea Heaven Bound would handle their son's ashes when Stewart Funeral Home in D.C. assured them that they would be well taken care of and treated like family. Now, they feel lied to and desperate for answers about baby C.P.'s remains.

What's next:

The parents are suing both Heaven Bound, its owners Rosa Turner and Brandon Williams, and Stewart Funeral Home in D.C. court for $10 million each for the severe infliction of emotional distress.

FOX 5 has reached out to each of the defendants for comment but has not yet heard back.