Man faces 32 charges after six-month Fairfax vehicle break-in spree

The Brief A Washington, D.C., man is facing 32 charges tied to vehicle break-ins across Fairfax County. Police say the incidents span nearly six months and multiple neighborhoods. Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.



A 30-year-old man is being held without bond after Fairfax County police say he was linked to a months-long series of vehicle break-ins and thefts across the county.

What we know:

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department’s Reston District, working with the Auto Crime Enforcement Unit, arrested Tyrell Ewings, 30, of Washington, D.C., following an investigation into multiple vehicle-related crimes.

Police say the investigation began after officers responded on May 31 to a report of vehicle tampering and theft in the 13600 block of Dulles Technology Drive in the McNair area. Detectives later connected Ewings to additional incidents occurring between May 31 and Nov. 22 at locations throughout Fairfax County.

Investigators say surveillance footage and other investigative tools helped identify Ewings as the suspect.

Locations and alleged crimes

Police say the incidents occurred in several areas, including McNair, Reston and Greenbriar, and involved crimes such as:

Vehicle trespass

Credit card larceny and fraud

Identity theft

Petit and grand larceny

Larceny by false pretense

Attempted vehicle trespass

Some locations, including the 4400 block of Woods Edge Court in Greenbriar, were targeted multiple times, police said.

Arrest and charges

Fairfax County police say Ewings was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department on Dec. 16 for similar offenses. He was extradited to Fairfax County on Dec. 21 and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Police say he is charged with:

10 counts of vehicle trespass

7 counts of credit card fraud

4 counts of credit card larceny

3 counts of identity theft

3 counts of larceny by false pretense

2 counts of attempted vehicle trespass

2 counts of petit larceny

1 count of grand larceny

He is currently being held without bond, according to police.

What's next:

Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing and are asking anyone who may have information about the incidents to contact the Reston District Station at 703-478-0904.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Fairfax County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), using the P3 Tips app, or submitting a tip online. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Police are also encouraging residents to register home security cameras with Connect Fairfax County to assist with future investigations.