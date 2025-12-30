Leesburg man charged after allegedly assaulting child at basketball game: police

article

The Brief A Leesburg man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a child during a basketball game. Witnesses said the adult male struck a juvenile in the face, causing serious injuries. The suspect turned himself on Tuesday afternoon and was charged with malicious wounding.



A Leesburg man has turned himself in to police after allegedly assaulting a child during a basketball game at a local recreation center.

What we know:

According to police, the incident occurred at the Ida Lee Park Recreation Center around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 28.

Officers responded to the rec center, located at 60 Ida Lee Drive, NW, for a report of an assault. According to witnesses, an adult male struck a juvenile in the face, causing serious injuries, during a basketball game.

The suspect left the scene before officers’ arrival, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Suspect charged:

Police say the suspect in the assault was later identified as 23-year-old Jacob D. Martin of Hedgesville, West Virginia.

Martin turned himself in to the Leesburg Police Department Tuesday afternoon and was charged with malicious wounding. He was transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

No further information regarding the juvenile victim will be released.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 703-771-4500 or submit an anonymous tip at 703-443-8477.