Maryland man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Kentucky girl says it was a 'misunderstanding'

A Silver Spring man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl from Kentucky will be extradited there to face charges.

The suspect appeared in court in Montgomery County on Monday, saying the entire incident was a "misunderstanding."

What we know:

Christian Delgado, 37, will remain behind bars without bond and be extradited to Kentucky after pleading with a judge here to be released.

Delgado called this all "a misunderstanding," despite being charged with kidnapping 13-year-old Wynter Wagoner from Kentucky.

Wagoner had been missing since mid-October.

One of Wagoner’s family members contacted police following her disappearance, prompting a nationwide search and a tip that led investigators to Delgado and Wagoner in a Silver Spring home.

Court appearance:

Delgado’s family members appeared in court but declined to comment on camera after his bond hearing.

While his family members were tight-lipped, Delgado had plenty to say before a Montgomery County district court judge.

He referred to himself twice as a model citizen, asked the judge to put him on house arrest so he could, in his words, prepare his defense and contact his lawyer regularly.

He went on to say he didn’t want to be a burden to the taxpayer, and his public defender touted his new job at a local car dealership.

Ultimately, the judge mandated that Delgado remain in custody and be extradited to Kentucky.

What's next:

Criminal defense attorney Bo Kalabus is unrelated to the case but had this to say, "Obviously, that is something that the defense can try to do, is say that she did not appear 18, and how diligently the person that’s charged with the offense tried to determine her age or not."

Delgado was arrested Dec. 26 and charged with kidnapping. He is expected to be extradited to Kentucky on Jan. 26.