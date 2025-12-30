Maryland woman arrested after ramming VSP cruiser during Beltway pursuit: police

article

The Brief A Maryland woman has been arrested after ramming a Virginia State Police cruiser during a pursuit. The chase crossed from Virginia into Prince George’s and Howard counties, police said. The Virginia state trooper injured in the crash has been released from the hospital.



A Maryland woman has been arrested and charged after police say she rammed a Virginia State Police vehicle and led officers on a multi-county pursuit that began in Virginia and crossed into Maryland.

What we know:

Maryland State Police say they arrested 24-year-old Naturi Michon Hayes of Elkridge, Maryland, following a pursuit that began late Monday night.

According to investigators, Virginia State Police initiated a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Alexandria. Shortly before midnight on Dec. 29, Maryland State Police were notified that the pursuit crossed into Maryland on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Once in Maryland, police say Hayes rammed a marked Virginia State Police patrol vehicle, causing the cruiser to strike a concrete barrier. The Virginia state trooper was taken to a local hospital and has since been released, authorities said.

Arrest in Maryland

After the collision, troopers continued pursuing the vehicle through Prince George’s County and into Howard County.

Police say the suspect's vehicle crashed near Washington Boulevard and Meadowridge Road, after which Hayes fled on foot. She was arrested without incident by troopers.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command flight crews assisted by tracking the vehicle during the pursuit.

Charges filed

Hayes faces multiple charges, including:

First-degree assault

Attempting to elude uniformed police

Failure to stop after an accident involving damage

Aggressive and reckless driving

Additional traffic-related offenses

Police say Hayes was transported to a hospital and later taken to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections, where she is awaiting a court commissioner.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to Maryland State Police.