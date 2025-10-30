SNAP benefits: Maryland governor declares state of emergency as food aid nears cutoff

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has declared a state of emergency to use federal emergency funds and keep food assistance running as SNAP benefits are set to expire this weekend.

"In response to the President’s illegal refusal to deploy emergency federal funding to keep food assistance running, I am declaring a State of Emergency in the State of Maryland.," Moore posted to X on Thursday.

"We will surge $10 million to food banks and food bank partners across the state," he continued.

The Trump administration says funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which helps 42 million Americans buy groceries, is set to run out.

Officials have declined to use more than $5 billion in contingency funds to keep the program running into November.

