What would happen if Maryland Gov. Wes Moore joined the Harris ticket?

Anytime a politician leaves office before their term is up, it can be a chaotic and unpredictable time as leaders scramble to replace them and keep the wheels of government turning.

Now that President Joe Biden has decided to step aside in the 2024 presidential race, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's name has been floated as a potential vice presidential candidate.

Moore endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick for the Democratic Party's nominee for president Monday morning following Sunday's seismic shakeup.

"I had lengthy conversations with both the President and the Vice President yesterday," Moore wrote in a statement. "I offered my full support for Kamala Harris' candidacy to both of them directly. Vice President Harris has the experience, record, vision, and wisdom to unify the country."

Moore has become a standout in the Democratic party after being thrust into the spotlight following the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse and his name had been floated by some as a potential nominee for the party.

In an opinion piece for the New York Times, actor George Clooney called for Biden to step aside and mentioned a handful of potential new candidates, including Moore.

Now that Harris is expected to take the top of the ticket, speculation is swirling about who could be on the ballot with her.

So what would happen in Maryland if Moore joined on with Harris?

First, Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller would take over for the full remainder of the term.

According to Maryland law, when the Lieutenant Governor’s position is open, the governor will nominate a person who shall succeed to that office upon confirmation by the affirmative vote of a majority of all members of the General Assembly in joint session.

From there, she could nominate a Lieutenant governor to replace her for the remainder of her term, which would have to be affirmed by a vote of a majority of all members of the General Assembly in joint session.

Maryland has never had a female governor and Miller is only the second woman to serve as Lieutenant Governor. She is also the first immigrant and first Asian American to hold the position in Maryland.

She was born in India and her family immigrated to the U.S. when she was 7. The daughter of a mechanical engineer, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology. Miller has now lived in Montgomery County with her husband David for 30 years and has three daughters.

The chances of any of this coming to fruition appear slim, though. When asked Monday, Moore said flat out, multiple times, that he has "no interest."

He says he plans to continue his job as Governor of the State of Maryland and work to elect Vice President Harris.

"I have no interest and I’ve expressed that," Moore said when pressed by reporters about a potential bid for the White House.

"I am going to help and support the Vice President to become the president of the United States and help in any way that I can, but I’m very, very comfortable being the Governor of the State of Maryland, and I’m not interested in doing anything but being the governor of the state of Maryland right now," he continued.

FOX 5 did speak with some Maryland voters following the news of Biden's departure from the race Sunday. While many said they liked the job he was doing, some thought he’d be a good fit at the top of the ticket, others wanted him to stay governor and some just hadn’t formed an opinion quite yet.