Maryland Gov. Wes Moore endorses Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his pick for the Democratic Party's nominee for president.

"Today, I am proud to voice my full support and offer my full endorsement to Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Nominee for President of the United States," Moore wrote Monday on X.

His endorsement comes one day after President Joe Biden‘s decision to bow out of the 2024 presidential race.

READ MORE: Should President Biden resign immediately? Here’s what a FOX 5 DC InstaPoll says

READ GOVERNOR MOORE'S STATEMENT ON ENDORSING KAMALA HARRIS FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

JULY 22, 2024

President Biden has built an extraordinary legacy throughout his five decades of public service, particularly during his time in the White House. The American people deserve a champion who will continue the progress of the Biden-Harris Administration, and that's why I am proud to voice my full support and offer my full endorsement to Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Nominee for President.

I had lengthy conversations with both the President and the Vice President yesterday, and I offered my full support for Kamala Harris' candidacy to both of them directly. Vice President Harris has the experience, record, vision, and wisdom to unify the country. President Biden selected her to serve by his side because he knew she could lead the nation. She will have the unique ability to energize the Democratic Party base and mobilize a unique coalition, and we must rally around her and elect her to serve as the next President of the United States.

WES MOORE