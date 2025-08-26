Maryland and Virginia redistricting: What to know about the political battle ahead

The Brief Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is considering redrawing the state’s congressional map, potentially threatening GOP Rep. Andy Harris’ seat. Virginia’s nonpartisan redistricting commission makes major changes unlikely without another constitutional amendment. Experts say the widening national battle over redistricting could ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.



As political tensions over congressional redistricting rise across the United States, Maryland and Virginia could soon become the next battlegrounds in a widening partisan struggle to shape the future of the U.S. House of Representatives.

What we know:

In the wake of aggressive redistricting efforts by Republicans in Texas and Democrats in California, Maryland Democratic Governor Wes Moore is openly weighing options to redraw his state’s congressional map — potentially putting the state’s lone Republican representative, Andy Harris, in political jeopardy.

Moore’s comments may be signaling that Maryland may join the growing list of states attempting to consolidate party control through district realignments.

The prospect has sparked backlash from Maryland Republicans, including former Governor Robert Ehrlich, who warned that such a move could backfire.

"This is about as raw politics as it gets," Ehrlich told FOX 5. "It’s really hard to disenfranchise an entire group all at once, but I’m sure they could do it with their quiet room and a sharp pencil."

Currently, Maryland’s congressional delegation is overwhelmingly Democratic, with Harris serving as the state’s sole Republican in Congress, representing the Eastern Shore.

Across the Potomac in Virginia, however, redistricting appears to face steeper hurdles. Despite Democrats holding control of the General Assembly, major changes are unlikely in the near future due to the state’s unique constitutional framework.

Virginia has a nonpartisan redistricting commission, created by a voter-approved constitutional amendment. According to David Ramadan, a professor at George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government, any effort to bypass or overhaul that system would be a long and complex legal process.

"Virginia’s constitution was amended a few years ago to implement a nonpartisan redistricting process," Ramadan said. "To change that now would require another constitutional amendment—it’s not something that can happen quickly."

Even Democratic gubernatorial candidate and current Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, widely viewed as the frontrunner in the upcoming governor’s race, told FOX 5 that redistricting isn’t part of her political agenda. "The short answer is no," Spanberger said when asked whether she supports redrawing the map.

The larger picture is a national chessboard where both major parties are seeking to redraw lines in their favor. Republicans are moving aggressively in Florida, Indiana, and Missouri, while Democrats are exploring redistricting avenues in New York, Illinois, and Oregon.

Ultimately, experts warn, this increasingly contentious redistricting fight may find its final resolution in US Supreme Court.