Maryland Gov. Wes Moore launches 2026 reelection campaign

The Brief Gov. Wes Moore launches 2026 reelection campaign. He pledges bipartisan solutions. Full announcement video posted online.



Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has officially launched his 2026 reelection bid.

Moore's reelection bid

In his announcement, Moore pledged to "u bipartisan solutions to build a Maryland where no one is left behind–even amidst the dysfunction and chaos coming out of Washington."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during the ceremonial demolition of the old Pimlico Race Course in the Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore. (Kevin Richardson/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

He also highlighted key accomplishments from his first term, including middle-class tax cuts and a drop in statewide unemployment.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's reelection announcement:

"What’s going on Maryland …

When I launched my campaign for Governor four years ago, I had never run for political office.

My background is I’m an Army Combat Veteran and I ran one of the largest poverty-fighting organizations in the country.

So I traveled the state, listening to your stories, and sharing mine.

And we all saw the same thing;

The career politicians had been telling us everything was great - when we knew it wasn't

So we came into office with bold ideas and a new sense of urgency…

We inherited a structural budget deficit - and turned it into a surplus;

Our unemployment rate was one of the nation’s highest; now it’s one of the lowest.

We cut taxes for veterans and the middle class.

And we declared that violent crime can't and won't be tolerated … and now homicides in Baltimore are the lowest they’ve been in 50 years.

And when crisis hit, and the Key Bridge collapsed, we rallied. They said it would take eleven months to reopen the Port of Baltimore, we did it in eleven weeks.

But while we stand up for middle-class Marylanders, the President of the United States is bending over backwards for billionaires and big corporations …

firing federal workers, gutting Medicaid, raising prices on everything from electricity to groceries.

The games of Washington are exhausting, and worse, they're hurting people.

I'm not from that world.

Y'all know I'm a person of action and I'm moving forward fast

… across the state and party lines, to prove to a dysfunctional Washington that there’s a better way forward.

To make our public schools the best in America…To end childhood poverty once and for all… And to make sure more Marylanders can afford to live here, buy a home, create wealth for their families ... and live that secure middle-class life.

That’s why I’m asking you to re-elect me Governor.

But first, I need your help. Chip in, follow us, share this video...

But most importantly … join us.

Let’s keep building a state where we leave no one behind.

[We good, everybody? Alright, let's go...]"

Moore also posted a reelection video to his YouTube page.