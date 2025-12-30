$6.2M in new Virginia funding aims to train workers for trades, tech and aviation jobs

article

The Brief Virginia is investing $6.2 million in new job training and workforce programs across the state. The funding targets skilled trades, technology, aviation and small business growth. Northern Virginia and several other regions are included in the latest round of grants.



Millions of dollars in new state funding are headed to job training programs across Virginia, with a focus on preparing students and workers for careers in skilled trades, technology, aviation and emerging industries.

What we know:

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $6.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grants, supporting 10 workforce and economic development projects across the Commonwealth.

State officials say the funding will help expand job training pipelines, support small businesses and strengthen regional economies. The projects are expected to leverage an additional $4 million in outside investment.

The grants support partnerships between school divisions, community colleges, universities and employers, aimed at aligning training with real-world job needs.

Where the money is going

Projects funded in this round span much of Virginia, including:

Northern Virginia

Central Virginia

Hampton Roads

Southwest and Southern Virginia

The Roanoke and New River Valley regions

Northern Virginia projects focus on reskilling and upskilling workers for high-demand roles tied to technology, life sciences and federal contracting.

What kinds of jobs are targeted

According to the state, the funding prioritizes training for:

Skilled trades, including electrical, HVAC, carpentry, plumbing and industrial maintenance

Technology and AI-related fields

Aviation maintenance

Advanced manufacturing

Life and health sciences

Entrepreneurship and small business development

Some programs will introduce students to career pathways as early as middle school, while others focus on career switchers and adult workers.

Northern Virginia spotlight

Several grants specifically impact Northern Virginia, including projects aimed at:

Training workers for high-demand tech roles

Supporting life sciences and digital health careers

Helping job seekers adapt to changing federal hiring practices

Expanding employer-connected training and internship opportunities

State officials say these efforts are designed to keep Northern Virginia competitive in a rapidly changing job market.

Why you should care:

Virginia leaders say the funding is meant to address workforce shortages while helping residents access higher-paying, in-demand jobs — often without requiring a traditional four-year degree.

Since 2022, the GO Virginia program has supported:

The creation or expansion of more than 2,000 businesses

The generation of 25,000 jobs

Training programs that have served tens of thousands of Virginians

What's next:

The funded projects will roll out over the coming months, with additional updates expected as programs expand and accept participants.

A full list of funded projects is available through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.