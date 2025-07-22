Moore says Maryland still in talks with Commanders over stadium

Maryland Governor Wes Moore says he’s staying in "consistent communication" with the Washington Commanders’ ownership as the team weighs its options for a new stadium.

With the D.C. Council still stalling on approving a redevelopment deal at the RFK Stadium site, other locations—including Maryland and Virginia—may be back in play.

What they're saying:

"We are in consistent communication with the ownership of the Washington Commanders about making sure they’re going to hold to their work making sure that area, neighborhood, county and the state will be taken care of," Moore said.

Moore has already signed a deal with the team that outlines a redevelopment plan for the existing FedEx Field site in Landover if the team chooses to stay in Maryland. He emphasized the state’s commitment to improving the surrounding area.

"Yeah, the thing that we are committed to is making sure that the area around the stadium is going to be better in the future than what it is right now and we’re in consistent communication with the owners of the Washington Commanders," Moore added.

Meanwhile, Commanders General Manager Adam Peters made it clear the team is focused on the season, not politics or stadium speculation. Responding to questions about President Donald Trump’s call for the team to return to its old name, Peters said, "whether it’s the stadium or anything else, those things don’t come to us, they don’t really make it to us, so we really try to just focus on what’s going on in here, getting ready for the season."

"In terms of—look—we’re really focused on everything in the building and getting ready for this season, getting our guys in here and getting this building ready and everything," said Peters.

Moore noted that Maryland is not involved in any ongoing talks between the Commanders, Washington, D.C., or the White House. Virginia has previously shown interest in attracting the team, proposing stadium sites in Prince William and Loudoun counties—where the team currently trains—but no official comment has come from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office on whether that interest still stands.

Local perspective:

In Landover, FOX 5 spoke with fans who were split on where the team should go. Some backed Maryland for the revenue boost, while others said D.C. still feels like home. The D.C. Council is scheduled to hold public hearings on the RFK deal on July 29 and 30, which could play a major role in determining where the Commanders end up playing in the future.